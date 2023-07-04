LeBron's Son Bronny James Denied Entrance at Saweetie Party at Hollywood Nightclub
7/4/2023 6:32 AM PT
A couple of Nepo babies just got a taste of the limits of family fame ... because Bronny James and Shareef O'Neal were unceremoniously rejected from a hot Hollywood party.
Bronny, who's about to play at USC, and his pal Shareef showed up at Poppy Monday night, for Saweeties' birthday bash. You'd think they'd be a shoo-in given their famous fathers -- LeBron and Shaq, but it was embarrassingly not the case.
The 2 didn't get through the front door ... denied, denied.
On the other hand, it's possible their status isn't what torpedoed them. They were with a bunch of friends and no one got in.
Well, lots to do in Hollywood, so we're guessing their party went on.