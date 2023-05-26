LeBron James Attends Bronny James High School Graduation

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Bronny James I've Climbed My First Mountain!!! LeBron Attends Son's High School Graduation

5/26/2023 6:58 AM PT
LeBron James' team may have been eliminated this week, but he still has something to celebrate ... his son Bronny is now a graduate of Sierra Canyon School.

LeBron and his wife Savannah James, along with Bronny's grandma Gloria, were front and center at Thursday at the graduation ceremony.

As we reported, Bronny has tapped USC for his next move. The high school basketball star clearly has his sights set on following in his dad's very large footsteps -- as in joining the NBA.

The proud papa posted, “Continue to fly high,” with a crown emoji.

5/22/23
LOOKIN' DOWN THE ROAD ...

As for LeBron ... he seemed to leave the retirement option open but most people think he's just signaling to the Lakers .... get better players.

The big question ... will father and son eventually land on the same team.  Stay tuned.

