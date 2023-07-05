Jackie Chan Slammed for Allegedly Abandoning Lesbian Daughter After Viral Clip

Play video content

Jackie Chan might not be the father social media thinks he is -- after a viral clip with his "daughter" blew up -- cuz it's actually only a scene from a movie ... and his real daughter says he's a nasty homophobe.

The famed martial arts star trended this weekend after a video of him watching his old onscreen stunts -- alongside a woman many believed was his daughter -- made the rounds. And for good reason ... it plays as incredibly touching/sentimental, complete with tears.

The only problem ... this clip isn't actually real, meaning it doesn't depict Jackie next to his real-life flesh and blood. It's actually just a scene from a recent movie of his -- "Ride On" -- in which he plays a famous former stuntman-movie star who just so happens to be watching a Jackie Chan reel. Yes, it's very meta -- so much so, it fooled the Internet.

Here's the cold reality of Jackie's familial sitch ... him and his actual kiddo, Etta Ng Chok Lam, are estranged. She's accused him of abandoning her, claiming he hates the fact she's a lesbian.

Jackie had Etta out of wedlock ... and according to her, she hasn't had any contact or help from Jackie for several years -- at times, even, having been left to live on the streets and fend for herself ... despite her famous tie.

What makes this dynamic even more cringe-worthy is the fact that Etta has accused Jackie of homophobia -- suggesting that's part of the reason he wants nothing to do with her.

Many people on Twitter were aware of Jackie's past with Etta, and responded with a ton of harsh words for Jackie as the clip continued to grow in popularity.