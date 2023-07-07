Maria Menounos Reveals Doctors Missed Cancer

Maria Menounos is again speaking out about her battle with pancreatic cancer ... and her experience has been more horrifying than anyone could imagine.

The entertainment reporter sat for an interview on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast hosted by Amanda Hirsch and made a stunning revelation … her doctors completely missed her cancerous tumor during an initial exam, causing it to greatly metastasize.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Maria said after doctors discovered the enlarged tumor, they went back to their records to check her November scan, thinking they had already noted she had the disease.

But, such was not the case, according to Maria, who explained on the July 4 podcast, "At that point, it was two centimeters (0.79 inches) and by the time they had found it was almost four centimeters (1.5 inches), it had doubled in size in two months."

Pretty terrifying stuff. And, Maria is now trying to get to the bottom of how the physicians overlooked her lump.

She said, “What I’ve learned since is … different scans have the ability to see different things better." She added that an MRI could have caught the growth initially, although she realizes the process, overall, is very complicated.

As you know, Maria announced in January she was diagnosed with stage 2 pancreatic cancer and she has been rather open about her health struggles.

Some good news to report ... Maria and her husband, Keven Undergaro, announced in April they are expecting their baby girl to be born this summer.