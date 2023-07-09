Adam DeVine -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Adam DeVine's looks over the years are "Bumpin!"

Here is a 28-year-old version of the "Workaholics" comedian flashing his charming smile and throwin' a thumbs up at the "Pitch Perfect" premiere in Hollywood, California back in 2012 (left). This was just the beginning of his a cappella role as Bumper.

And, over a decade later Adam is still at it with his impromptu personality -- recently attending the premiere of Netflix's "The Out-Laws" in Los Angeles -- ditching the tie and opting for a more casual carpet look (right).

His ball and chain, Chloe Bridges, thinks he's "perfect,' but the question is ...