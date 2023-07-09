Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Adam DeVine -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Adam DeVine Good Genes or Good Docs?!

7/9/2023 12:40 AM PT
Getty

Adam DeVine's looks over the years are "Bumpin!"

Here is a 28-year-old version of the "Workaholics" comedian flashing his charming smile and throwin' a thumbs up at the "Pitch Perfect" premiere in Hollywood, California back in 2012 (left). This was just the beginning of his a cappella role as Bumper.

And, over a decade later Adam is still at it with his impromptu personality -- recently attending the premiere of Netflix's "The Out-Laws" in Los Angeles -- ditching the tie and opting for a more casual carpet look (right).

His ball and chain, Chloe Bridges, thinks he's "perfect,' but the question is ...

Adam DeVine ...

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later