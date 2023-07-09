Sean Penn Kisses New Ukrainian Girlfriend in St-Tropez

Sean Penn's moved on to a new woman -- a European one, no less, and he's taking her around on a vacay that's right in her backyard ... and right in his wheelhouse of PDA.

The actor was out in Saint Tropez Sunday with Ukrainian actress Olga Korotyayeva -- where they were walking around, taking in the sights ... and taking in each other too. Sean and Olga landed some kisses in the streets, as you can see, and sure seem to be in love.

The couple's romance is fairly new -- he's only been publicly linked to her for a couple months now ... they were also recently seen hanging out over Memorial Day weekend.

Of course, him getting with this woman comes on the heels of his last marriage with Leila George -- who filed for divorce in 2021. Sean's been fairly active since -- both with the vaccination effort throughout the pandemic, but more recently ... in embattled Ukraine itself.

As you may have seen, he's actually been on the ground there ... providing relief efforts, resources, and aid in a lot of different ways. He's even met with Volodymyr Zelensky.