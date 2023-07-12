Burger King in Thailand Unveils New Burger With 20 Slices Of Cheese, No Meat

Lactose intolerant customers beware, Burger King in Thailand is pushing the limits of dairy, dropping a new burger without any patty ... and 20 slices of cheese!!!

This ain't a joke -- the Thai extension of the fast food company announced the "Real Cheeseburger" Sunday ... buns filled with nearly 2 dozen slices of American cheese.

The chain's social media blast says the cheesy exclusive is only available until Thursday, and it's going for 109 Thai baht -- just over $3 USD.

Folks in Thailand apparently couldn't wait to get their hands on a dietician's worst nightmare, with social media going nuts over the limited-time grub.

BK diners have posted mostly negative reactions already, as you can imagine -- one said the mountain of cheese was a lot, while another called the burger "too intense."