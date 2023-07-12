Home Run Derby Outfielder OK After Taking Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Liner To Head

Great news ... the child that took a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. line drive to the forehead during Monday night's Home Run Derby is now doing OK.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ Sports ... despite how bad things looked after the youngster was rocked in the noggin by a baseball in left field at T-Mobile Park, the kid was treated immediately on-site -- and was doing so much better on Tuesday, he was actually able to attend the All-Star Game in the evening.

We're told the boy's parents were present in Seattle to comfort him following the whole ordeal.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. murdering baseballs and a kid’s face in tonight’s championship round of the Home Run Derby #HomeRunDerby pic.twitter.com/ba54gPDGSw — Adam Castro (@Amcastro16) July 11, 2023 @Amcastro16

It all initially appeared like it could have been much worse ... because after he was hit by the Guerrero Jr. shot, the kid crumpled to the ground in pain.

He was later seen with a bandage on his head -- though he was, fortunately, able to walk away from the stadium under his own power.