Lil Wayne Performs 'A Milli' At '23 ESPYS, Connects with Angel Reese, Sue Bird, Quavo
Lil Wayne MVP at ESPYs 🏆 Reps Women's Sports, Reunites with Quavo!!!
7/13/2023 12:34 PM PT
Lil Wayne was undeniably a vital part of this year's ESPY Awards ... the Young Money rap star had every athlete in the building rocking when he opened the event with a sports-themed rendition of his classic banger "A Milli!!!"
July 13, 2023 @__rapalert
The electrifying performance peaked when Wayne went into the crowd and bounced with reigning Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce, but the hip-hop legend wasn't done highlighting the festivities.
Weezy F. Baby later introduced WNBA 🐐 Sue Bird to the podium and linked up with Angel Reese, 2 Chainz and NBA champ Jamal Murray throughout the evening.
Backstage, Wayne and Quavo dapped it up, and we're told it was the first time they've seen one another since Lil Weezyana Fest last year -- which, tragically, was Takeoff's final show before he was killed.
We're also told Wayne's choice of attire was intentional -- he repped for the late Kobe Bryant in a "Mamba Mentality" sweater, and also donned an LSU hat to signify women's accomplishments ... most notably Angel and Flau'jae Johnson, who has a song collab with Wayne dropping soon.
Wayne's position in the sports world will likely keep blossoming ... he's rumored to be joining Skip Bayless as a special cohost on "Uninterrupted" next season!!!