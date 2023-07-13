'Teen Mom 2' Star Nathan Griffith Arrested in Las Vegas For Battery by Strangulation

Nathan Griffith can't seem to keep his hands off other people ... because he was just arrested AGAIN for a violent offense.

The former "Teen Mom 2" star was busted Wednesday in Las Vegas and booked into the Clark County Jail for battery by strangulation.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Vegas cops received a call around 9:15 PM and responded to a home where Nathan was staying. After conducting an investigation, officers placed Griffith in handcuffs for allegedly committing the crime against a family member.

Nathan is no stranger to the criminal justice system. He's been arrested before for serious crimes, such as domestic violence and domestic battery by strangulation.

From 2013 to 2015, Nathan appeared on the reality show, "Teen Mom 2," and was best known for his tumultuous relationship with cast member Jenelle Evans.