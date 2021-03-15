Jenelle Evans' Ex Nathan Griffith Wanted in DWI Case

Exclusive

Jenelle Evans' ex-BF, Nathan Griffith, is a wanted man for ghosting the judge in his DWI case.

A North Carolina judge issued an order for Nathan's arrest he failed to appear for a court hearing in connection with his 2019 DWI arrest.

As we reported ... the "Teen Mom 2" star was busted in Cary, North Carolina outside a grocery store ... where he was handcuffed and taken into custody.

He later told us his side of the story ... saying the arrest was bogus because he wasn't in his car when cops stopped him. Nathan told us his keys were actually locked inside the car. He also said he was walking to meet friends at a restaurant when he was coraled by cops.

Nathan says cops were responding to a report of a man sleeping in his car. But Nathan says he was wide awake ... he'd been walking for 5 minutes when cops showed up and took him back to the car.