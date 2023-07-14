Rosanna Arquette in Malibu Car Crash

Rosanna Arquette got into a frightening car wreck in a Malibu shopping center ... but she managed to walk away unscathed, TMZ has confirmed.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the actress apparently lost control of her vehicle Tuesday morning and crashed into a building in Point Dume Village.

The accident occurred as Rosanna attempted to park ... while trying to go in reverse, the Malibu Times first reported. Instead, Rosanna's car lurched forward and plowed through three pillars supporting the roof of the structure.

BREAKING: A vehicle crashed into the Point Dume Pavillions shopping center around 9:45 a.m., no injuries were reported, the driver was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. @LHSLASD @LACoFDPIO are on scene. pic.twitter.com/8z6HTZBJVl — The Malibu Times (@TheMalibuTimes) July 11, 2023 @TheMalibuTimes

Video posted to Twitter showed the aftermath of the collision and all the damage it caused to Rosanna's ride and the building.

Luckily, Rosanna didn't suffer so much as a scratch, but she was taken to a hospital anyway to get checked out.

Cops said no pedestrians were hurt either, and Rosanna was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time.