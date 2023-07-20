Patrick Mahomes Freaks Out Over Bee At Chiefs Practice

Patrick Mahomes may not be scared of 300-pound defensive linemen ... but he showed on Thursday that when it comes to bees, he's absolutely terrified!!!

The Chiefs quarterback was getting in a little break with his teammates and coaches while out at Kansas City's workout ... when, suddenly, a bee invaded their meeting -- and the quarterback lost it.

Normally cool, calm and collected ... Mahomes panicked -- and then ran around in a circle, doing anything he could to get away from the winged creature.

Check out the video ... Mahomes wasn't the only one scared -- backup QB Shane Buechele and the Chiefs' staffers weren't pleased either.

The 2-time NFL MVP managed to get away, though ... and afterward, he was able to have a laugh about it all.

"I don't mess with bees 🤣🤣," he tweeted.

Of course, this is far from the first time a star athlete has had to deal with a bee recently ... Jimmy Butler just went through a similar ordeal during his press conference after winning Game 7 against Boston in May.