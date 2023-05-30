Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Bumblebee Invades Jimmy Butler's Eastern Conference Finals Presser, 'Oh My God!'

Jimmy Butler Bumblebee Invades Postgame Presser ... After Eliminating Celtics

5/30/2023 7:20 AM PT
INSECT INTRUSION

Jimmy Butler had one more opponent to go up against after beating the Boston Celtics on Monday -- the Miami Heat star came face-to-face with a bumblebee during his postgame press conference ... and his reaction is hilarious!!

It all went down shortly after the Heat finished off the Cs in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals to avoid becoming the first team in NBA history to blow a 3-0 lead ... but before he could put his focus on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, Jimmy had a much bigger problem on his hands.

Getty

As the series MVP was answering a question about his upcoming matchup in the NBA Finals, he abruptly paused his response to address an intruder.

"Oh my God, y'all saw that?!" a shocked Butler asked as he put his hands up in defense. "Goddamn bumblebee."

To Butler's credit, he quickly regained his composure to finish his answer ... but understandably, that was the end of his media availability.

It wasn't the only viral moment of Butler's night -- he was also spotted rejecting the Eastern Conference Finals Championship trophy from his teammate, Bam Adebayo ... appearing to say "I'll hold the next one" during the postgame ceremony.

The Heat have a few days before going up against the Nuggets on Thursday ... and hopefully, Jimmy brings some bug spray for the trip.

