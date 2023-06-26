Patrick Mahomes Plays Cameraman For Brittany During Bikini Photo Shoot

Patrick Mahomes is clearly an All-Pro both in front of the camera and behind one ... showing this weekend he can play an elite photographer for his wife!!

Brittany Mahomes enlisted the NFL superstar for the gig when she wanted to grab some sexy bikini pics while out on vacation with the fam ... and check it out, Patrick dove headfirst into the role.

The 27-year-old quarterback made sure to get all of the angles for his bae ... even getting down in a little half crouch to get some shots.

Brittany was apparently a big fan of Patrick's work ... she posted two of his pics -- and called him a "10/10 Husband" for all the effort he put in.

The QB's supporters loved it all too -- gushing over the signal-caller's impromptu photo shoot enthusiasm in the comment section on Brittany's post.