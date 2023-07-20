Powerball Winner In California Wins $1.08 Billion Lottery Jackpot

Another lucky California resident is an overnight billionaire, courtesy of the Powerball -- and it comes less than a year after another CA dweller nailed down a $2.04 billion jackpot.

Wednesday's drawing came with a $1.08 billion prize, the 3rd-highest Powerball prize of all time. And, despite the 1 in 292.2 million odds, a ticket matching all 6 numbers was sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market in DTLA.

Play video content

The blessed individual hasn't come forward as of Thursday morning, so we don't know if they opted for annual payments for the next 30 years -- roughly $34 mil a year -- or the 1-time payout of about $558.1 mil.

That's all before very steep taxes, of course, but they're still filthy rich.

As we reported, the big win comes about 8 months after super lucky Edwin Castro grabbed the last historic grand prize. The former boy scout and student-athlete snagged his life-changing ticket at a service center in Altadena, CA.

He's being sued by a man who claimed Edwin stole the winning ticket from someone else, although Powerball says it has no doubt Edwin's the rightful winner.