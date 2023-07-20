Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Powerball Winner In California Wins $1.08 Billion Lottery Jackpot

Powerball Winner California Strikes Gold Again ... $1.08B Ticket Sold In DTLA

7/20/2023 6:47 AM PT
Getty

Another lucky California resident is an overnight billionaire, courtesy of the Powerball -- and it comes less than a year after another CA dweller nailed down a $2.04 billion jackpot.

Wednesday's drawing came with a $1.08 billion prize, the 3rd-highest Powerball prize of all time. And, despite the 1 in 292.2 million odds, a ticket matching all 6 numbers was sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market in DTLA.

THE WINNING NUMBERS

The blessed individual hasn't come forward as of Thursday morning, so we don't know if they opted for annual payments for the next 30 years -- roughly $34 mil a year -- or the 1-time payout of about $558.1 mil.

That's all before very steep taxes, of course, but they're still filthy rich.

Joe's Service Center powerball
Getty

As we reported, the big win comes about 8 months after super lucky Edwin Castro grabbed the last historic grand prize. The former boy scout and student-athlete snagged his life-changing ticket at a service center in Altadena, CA.

He's being sued by a man who claimed Edwin stole the winning ticket from someone else, although Powerball says it has no doubt Edwin's the rightful winner.

Powerball Winner Buys Massive Hollywood Hills Home
Launch Gallery
Edwin Castro's New Mansion Launch Gallery
Simon Berlyn/Mega

EC picked up a beautiful $25.5 mil Hollywood Hills mansion, just a month after collecting his winnings ... and you can bet the latest winner is somewhere making equally big plans.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later