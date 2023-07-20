Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Spurs' Sandro Mamukelashvili Surprises Family W/ New Electric Car

Spurs' Sandro Mamukelashvili Surprises Fam W/ New Electric Car ... 'I'm So Blessed!'

7/20/2023 11:57 AM PT
NEW WHEELS
Instagram / @ma23mu

Out with the old, in with the new!

That's what Spurs' Sandro Mamukelashvili did to his family's car ... replacing their old SUV, a black Nissan Murano with a brand new electric car ... and the surprise was captured on video!

The Spurs forward, who starred at Seton Hall University, re-signed with San Antonio (1 year, $2 million) in March -- and he's putting his money to good use ... copping a white electric Volkswagen ID4.

Sandro Mamukelashvili
Getty

Sandro's family was extremely happy and even took the new whip out for a spin.

"Surprising my family with a new car," the 24-year-old wrote on Instagram. "I’m so blessed to be in this position. MAMU FAM 💪🏼❤️."

The story is extra sweet because the family has been through a lot. Sandro's dad Zurab is a cancer survivor ... and he was living overseas in Georgia while Mamu was hooping at The Hall. In 2020, when #16 ranked SHU was playing #21 ranked Butler at The Rock in Jersey, Mamu knocked down an incredible game-winning shot ... and it happened to be the first game his dad was able to attend in nearly a year.

"As soon as he drew up the play, I was like, “I’m gonna make this.” When I did, all I did was stare at my father the whole time," Mamu told the NY Post at the time.

"He was pointing at me, and I was pointing at him. I feel like it was one of the proudest moments he had."

Enjoy the new ride, pops!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later