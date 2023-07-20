Spurs' Sandro Mamukelashvili Surprises Family W/ New Electric Car
Spurs' Sandro Mamukelashvili Surprises Fam W/ New Electric Car ... 'I'm So Blessed!'
7/20/2023 11:57 AM PT
Out with the old, in with the new!
That's what Spurs' Sandro Mamukelashvili did to his family's car ... replacing their old SUV, a black Nissan Murano with a brand new electric car ... and the surprise was captured on video!
The Spurs forward, who starred at Seton Hall University, re-signed with San Antonio (1 year, $2 million) in March -- and he's putting his money to good use ... copping a white electric Volkswagen ID4.
Sandro's family was extremely happy and even took the new whip out for a spin.
"Surprising my family with a new car," the 24-year-old wrote on Instagram. "I’m so blessed to be in this position. MAMU FAM 💪🏼❤️."
The story is extra sweet because the family has been through a lot. Sandro's dad Zurab is a cancer survivor ... and he was living overseas in Georgia while Mamu was hooping at The Hall. In 2020, when #16 ranked SHU was playing #21 ranked Butler at The Rock in Jersey, Mamu knocked down an incredible game-winning shot ... and it happened to be the first game his dad was able to attend in nearly a year.
SANDRO MAMUKELASHVILI. AT THE BUZZER.@SetonHallMBB gets a huge W over Butler 🔥🔥— SNY (@SNYtv) February 20, 2020 @SNYtv
(via @BIGEASTMBB) pic.twitter.com/8dUTqjsC9D
"As soon as he drew up the play, I was like, “I’m gonna make this.” When I did, all I did was stare at my father the whole time," Mamu told the NY Post at the time.
"He was pointing at me, and I was pointing at him. I feel like it was one of the proudest moments he had."
Enjoy the new ride, pops!