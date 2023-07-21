Boygenius' Lucy Dacus Calls Obama 'War Criminal' After Putting Her Song On Playlist
Boygenius' Lucy Dacus Calls Obama A 'War Criminal' ... As Her Band's Track Makes His Playlist
7/21/2023 8:58 AM PT
A Boygenius track got some serious praise from former President Barack Obama ... but band member Lucy Dacus isn't thrilled about the shout-out.
"Not Strong Enough" by Lucy's group -- comprised of fellow female artists Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker -- snagged a spot on BO's summer playlist ... but Lucy replied to the news on Twitter Thursday, writing "war criminal :(."
war criminal :( https://t.co/ikW3tMevxe— Lucy Dacus (@lucydacus) July 20, 2023 @lucydacus
It's unclear why Lucy called the former prez out -- he does annual lists like this with his favorite movies, books, and songs ... and creators are usually over the moon when their work ends with Obama's stamp of approval.
Other folks among the ranks of Boygenius -- according to Obama -- were Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Janelle Monae, Bob Dylan, SZA, Luke Combs, Ice Spice, and Nicki Minaj ... safe to say it's a HUGE compliment.
For what it's worth, Lucy's been pretty outspoken when it comes to politics over the years -- she's shown support for Bernie Sanders in the past, called Donald Trump an "evil, bigoted man," and Boygenius did a Nashville show in drag, protesting anti-drag bills.
The trio used this year's Coachella performance to fight for equality ... with Lucy supporting the safety of transgender children, Phoebe told the crowd, "F*** Ron DeSantis."
Lucy doesn't seem to be aligned with conservative views, so the dig at Obama was a little out of left field.