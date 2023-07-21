Tony Bennett Memorials Pop Up Around Country Following Singer's Death

Tony Bennett's music will leave a lasting impression in the history of the business, and his death is already hitting home for millions ... with memorials popping up around the U.S.A.

Check out the beautiful flowers laid next to Tony's statue at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco. The arrangement was reportedly ordered by the hotel itself ... and the building served as the first place Tony ever sang "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" back in 1961.

Fans also flocked to Tony's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday to pay their respects and leave flowers on his marker ... a common sign after a celeb death on the Walk.

Of course, New York City is also showing love to Tony, there's been a bouquet left on a bench in Central Park -- the same spot Tony posed for a cute pic with his pooch while out on a walk.

As we reported ... Tony died at home in NYC Friday after a several-year battle with Alzheimer's disease. The singer was first diagnosed in 2016 but didn't announce it until 2021 ... he last performed at Radio City Music Hall with Lady Gaga in 2021.

RIP to a legend.