Travis Scott Ditches 'Utopia' Chain as Bad Bunny & Weeknd Collab Shifts Focus

Travis Scott is still lugging around his "Utopia" album ... but as the project's release date approaches, the chain once bounding it to his security team has disappeared.

TMZ Hip Hop spotted La Flame walking into iHeartRadio in L.A. Thursday, and you can see his manager David holding the case without the patented handcuffs his security guards have been using to keep the project secure.

Team Cactus Jack's mission that day was clear ... drop off Travis' new collab "K-Pop" to iHeart ... a song of the summer candidate featuring the talents of Bad Bunny and The Weeknd.

The three megastars combine for billions of streams in their own right ... and are clearly looking to corner the "K-Pop" search term on DSPs -- a very smart move!!!

Travis directed the video and links with BB and Abel through plenty of snazzy backdrops ... as well as SZA for a couple of steamy scenes.

The "Snooze" singer could be helping spice the promo run ... or there could be more than meets the eye, as time will surely reveal.