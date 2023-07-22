Jerry Seinfeld Dines Out with Larry David and Amy Schumer in Italy

Play video content TMZ.com

This might be the funniest dinner table ever -- Jerry Seinfeld breaking Italian bread with some insanely successful actors, writers, producers and an entertainment mogul thrown in for good measure.

Jerry's on vacay in Italy -- like everyone else, it seems -- and he was dining at Andrea Pansa in Amalfi this week. NBD, just chatting it up with comedy legends Larry David and Judd Apatow ... along with billionaire David Geffen.

That alone would be pretty, prettyyy impressive -- but after some banter, the guys were joined by fellow comedian Amy Schumer, and Judd's wife, actress Leslie Mann!!!

Jerry seemed to be holding court at the table, and even snapped a pic with a young fan who was, understandably, grinning from ear to ear.

Jerry and his wife Jessica, who was also there, have been enjoying their European vacay -- last month they were spotted soaking up the sun on a yacht in the south of France.