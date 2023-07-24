Golf Star Brian Harman Chugs Out Of Claret Jug To Celebrate Open Win

Brian Harman is making the best of his shiny, new trophy after winning the Open Championship this weekend ... 'cause the golf star turned the Claret Jug into his own drinking device!!

Fresh off claiming his first major title at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Harman chugged a beer right from his earned hardware ... and he passed the cup around the room for his buddies to share.

It all happened at Hickory's Smokehouse in West Kirby, England ... with PGA Tour caddy Aaron Flener sharing the clips on social media.

Harman's longtime caddy, Scott Tway, also partook in the celebration ... drinking and posing with the 152-year-old relic with a big grin on his face.

Across the weekend, Harman weathered the rainy conditions at The Open and came out victorious in dominant fashion.

The 36-year-old pro finished 13 under par ... becoming the first American golfer to win the tournament by six strokes since Tiger Woods in 2000.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Previously, the closest Harman came to a major win was when he finished runner-up at the 2017 US Open.

Harman will have plenty more time to live it up -- and take more sips -- on his 10-hour flight back to the Peach State.