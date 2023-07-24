Too Short Gives Review Of Snoop Dogg Food Products, Favors Cereal Most

Play video content TMZ.com

The food critic in Too Short is putting his stamp of approval on Snoop Dogg's arsenal of food products ... as he's been able to get his chops on as much as he can handle!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked with the OG Short Dog at LAX on Monday who says his Mt. Westmore bandmate has left his personal cereal and wine brands in his dressing room during their tour this summer!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Short says he's loaded up with so much Snoop Cereal, he gives some away to fans, who give him rave reviews on the spot as they scarf it down in front of him.

Play video content TMZ.com

Snoop gave all praises due to Master P and Martha Stewart when he hopped on TMZ Live on Monday and debuted yet another menu item to his growing catalog: ice cream.