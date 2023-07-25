Jasper In 'Twilight' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Jackson Rathbone was 23 years old when he first started playing the role of Jasper Hale -- the quiet newcomer of the Cullen-vampire family -- in the romance/fantasy film series "Twilight" back in 2008.

Jackson shared the big screen on all five films with Hollywood greats including Kristen Stewart who played Jasper's smart and sensitive sister-in-law, Bella Swan, Robert Pattinson as Bella's stubborn and charming husband, Edward Cullen and Taylor Lautner as the friendly, caring and protective werewolf, Jacob Black.