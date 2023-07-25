Jasper In 'Twilight' 'Memba Him?!
7/25/2023 12:01 AM PT
American actor Jackson Rathbone was 23 years old when he first started playing the role of Jasper Hale -- the quiet newcomer of the Cullen-vampire family -- in the romance/fantasy film series "Twilight" back in 2008.
Jackson shared the big screen on all five films with Hollywood greats including Kristen Stewart who played Jasper's smart and sensitive sister-in-law, Bella Swan, Robert Pattinson as Bella's stubborn and charming husband, Edward Cullen and Taylor Lautner as the friendly, caring and protective werewolf, Jacob Black.
Jasper's character was romantically involved with Alice the vampire, played by Ashley Greene.