Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Ice Cube Calls Out Barack Obama, Tells Tucker Carlson 'Nothing Changed'

Ice Cube Tells Tucker Carlson ... 'Nothing Changed' with Obama or BLM

7/26/2023 9:10 AM PT
ICE HARD
Tucker Carlson

It's not only politics that makes for strange bedfellows -- Ice Cube's unloading on Barack Obama, Black Lives Matter, COVID-19 vaccines and more ... with, of all people, Tucker Carlson.

The duo rolled through South L.A. together for an episode of Tucker's show on Twitter -- and they quickly found common ground on several topics ... starting with former President Obama. Cube said he was proud America had elected a Black man, and thought maybe "this guy is gonna be the guy."

But, ultimately Cube feels Obama -- like all of his White House predecessors -- did nothing to change his life.

Ice Cube Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Ice Cube Through The YEars Launch Gallery
Getty

Tucker and the rapper/actor also bro'd out on BLM ... Cube's criticism being the org didn't improve things for the Black people he knows and loves, while Tucker's voice-over and editing attacked BLM for allegedly misappropriating millions of dollars.

Interestingly, Tucker -- a staunch and vocal proponent of police -- never asked Cube about writing the song "F**k Tha Police." 🤔 Interesting.

Perhaps the most cringe moment came when Carlson referred to Ice Cube as one of the "least obedient" celebs in Hollywood. To be fair, it was a lead-in to Cube not getting the COVID vaccine -- something upon which they fully agree -- but, still ... poor choice of words?

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later