Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Jason Aldean Removes Black Lives Matter Protest Clip From 'Try That In A Small Town' Video

Jason Aldean Takes Out BLM Protest Clip From 'Small Town' Video

7/26/2023 7:25 AM PT
Getty

Jason Aldean has quietly trimmed a portion of his controversial music video for "Try That in a Small Town" ... and one of the pieces he ditched is from a BLM protest.

ORIGINAL VS. EDITED

The country singer's video is now missing 6 seconds of its original upload. What's missing -- footage of violence at a BLM rally, projected on a Tennessee courthouse where a Black teenager was lynched in 1927.

The scrubbed footage was shot by Fox 5 Atlanta. We reached out to Fox 5 to find out if they asked that the footage be removed ... so far, no response.

It's unclear why the footage was stripped from the project, but as we reported, Jason received major backlash over the song last week -- after folks accused him of going after the BLM movement.

Jason Aldean Performance Pics
Launch Gallery
Jason Aldean Performance Pics Launch Gallery
Getty

Jason was adamant, the song is not an attack on BLM or in any way racist. It has soared up the charts since the controversy erupted after the music video was released.

7/22/23
ALDEAN DOUBLES DOWN
Twitter/@CollinRugg

Jason stood by his video again last week -- telling a concert crowd he's a proud American and is hoping to put the country back to "what it once was before all this bulls*** started happening to us."

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later