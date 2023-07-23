Jason Aldean's 'Try That In A Small Town' Performed at His Bar Amid Controversy

Play video content TMZ.com

There's no slowing Jason Aldean's controversial song "Try That In A Small Town" ... it's getting tons of play, especially at his own bar.

TMZ obtained this video from Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in Nashville, where the band played the song a few times in front of a packed house.

Jason wasn't there himself Wednesday night during the song's live performances ... instead, the singer was Jamie Baxter.

Play video content Fox News

As you know, the song's become a lightning rod ... and a hit.

On the one hand, lots of folks say the song and its music video are deeply offensive and racist ... but there are lots of folks defending the track too, including Jeanine Pirro.

For his part, Jason says the song is not racist and not pro-lynching.

Over at Jason's bar, we're told the band performed the track twice within 45 minutes ... so it's obviously going over well on his home turf.