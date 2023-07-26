Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kimora Lee Simmons Sells Beverly Hills Mansion For $16.5 Million

7/26/2023 12:15 AM PT
Kimora Lee Simmons Sells Beverly Hills Mansion
Kimora Lee Simmons has unloaded her swanky Bev Hills pad ... and she's making a killing on the place.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... the model sold the home for a whopping $16.5 million earlier this month, and the new owner has already put the place back on the market for a short/long-term lease option, asking for $100k a month.

We're told the new owner is planning to eventually move in full-time, and he'll completely renovate the property -- but if you've got a decent chunk of change to drop on rent (we're lookin' at you, Sanchezos), you can live like Kimora until that time comes.

As for Kimora, she scooped up the mansion in 2008 for $11M ... and the 9,405-square-foot home comes with 9 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and a whole lotta sweet perks throughout.

The estate has massive columns in the entry to greet your guests, and further inside there's a library, butler's pantry, spa, gym and wine cellar.

Out back, of course, there's a custom pool ... and a drop-dead gorgeous garden that looks like it's straight outta "Bridgerton."

It even has a greenhouse-style lounge area for those who enjoy chillin' with their plants.

Marc Noah of Sotheby's International Realty represented Kimora in the sale.

