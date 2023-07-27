Cubs, White Sox Fans Get In Wild Brawl In Suite At Game
Cubs, White Sox Fans Get In Wild Brawl In Suite ... During Rivalry Game
7/27/2023 7:10 AM PT
The Cubs vs. White Sox game on Tuesday night was a bit of snooze ... but in the stands, it was anything but that -- 'cause several fans of both teams beat the hell out of each other during a wild melee.
The action actually happened inside of a suite at Guaranteed Rate Field as the Cubbies were rolling over their crosstown rival, 7-3, on the diamond ... and you can see, there were so many people involved in the rumble, it looked like a WWE match in the box.
Gotta love Chicago lol. #CrosstownClassic #whitesox #Cubs #ChicagoCubs #Chicago pic.twitter.com/pKiUQcBfme— Rene Fierro (@fierrorene83) July 27, 2023 @fierrorene83
Both men and women clad in Cubs and Sox jerseys were in the mix ... throwing punches and kicks with regularity.
At one point, one woman violently swung her foot into another's face three straight times.
Eventually, however, bystanders pulled the combatants away from each other -- and order was restored.
No word yet if any arrests were made, we've reached out to cops, but haven't heard back yet.
As for the crosstown rivalry, the Cubs not only won on Tuesday -- but they beat the Sox again on Wednesday ... giving them bragging rights until they both face off once more in August.