Cubs, White Sox Fans Get In Wild Brawl In Suite At Game

The Cubs vs. White Sox game on Tuesday night was a bit of snooze ... but in the stands, it was anything but that -- 'cause several fans of both teams beat the hell out of each other during a wild melee.

The action actually happened inside of a suite at Guaranteed Rate Field as the Cubbies were rolling over their crosstown rival, 7-3, on the diamond ... and you can see, there were so many people involved in the rumble, it looked like a WWE match in the box.

Both men and women clad in Cubs and Sox jerseys were in the mix ... throwing punches and kicks with regularity.

At one point, one woman violently swung her foot into another's face three straight times.

Eventually, however, bystanders pulled the combatants away from each other -- and order was restored.

No word yet if any arrests were made, we've reached out to cops, but haven't heard back yet.