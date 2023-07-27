Sinéad O'Connor Died in London, Cops Say No Foul Play

New details have emerged in the death of Sinéad O'Connor … the singer was discovered unconscious inside a London home and police do not believe foul play was a factor.

Scotland Yard says cops responded Wednesday morning to a report of an unresponsive woman at a residence in the southeast part of the UK Capitol. When officers arrived, they found Sinéad already dead, but they tried to revive her, though nothing could be done. The coroner will perform an autopsy to determine Sinéad's cause of death.

Best known for her 1990 smash hit "Nothing Compares 2 U," Sinéad had reportedly moved back to London recently after leaving the city 23 years ago and was preparing to go on tour in 2024.

In the last few years, Sinéad's life was marked by tragedy, including the death of her 17-year-old son, Shane, who died by suicide in January 2022. All of it had a negative impact on Sinéad and troubled her deeply.

Back in March, Sinéad was seen smiling from ear to ear while accepting the Classic Irish Album award at the RTÉ Choice Music Prize in Dublin.