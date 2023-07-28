Guess Who This Bow-Tie Kid Turned Into!

Before this Philippines native in his sweater vest and bowtie turned into a beauty influencer and social media personality, he was just playing sports like volleyball, track and soccer ... and growing up in Hawaii.

Getting his start on Vine and YouTube, he would later create meme-worthy content with vlogs and beauty tutorials, and his success has been featured in several magazines ... not to mention gracing the covers of Forbes and Vogue. Both Talia Joy and Patrick Starr are two of his biggest inspirations.