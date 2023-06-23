Guess Who This Cutie Patootie Turned Into!

Before this adorable gal with brown hair posing for the camera turned into a famous model, she was just motorbike racing, riding horses on her Grandma's farm and growing up in Sydney, Australia before moving to Brisbane!

Her successful modeling career took off when she was just a young teen and has continued into her 40s. Back in 2007, she made a guest appearance on the CBS show "How I Met Your Mother" alongside other big-time models like Alessandra Ambrosio and Heidi Klum.