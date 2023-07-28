Travis Scott Told Cops He Was Told To Stop Astroworld Show, Didn't Know Severity

Travis Scott told police someone in his earpiece told him to end the Astroworld concert after Drake's set, but insists he had no clue there was an emergency unfolding in the crowd.

The rapper's account of what unfolded at the deadly November 2021 concert is documented in the 1,266-page report from Houston Police, who interviewed him at his home a few days after the concert.

Travis said the first time he noticed something was wrong was when he was on a lifted platform above the stage and he noticed someone down near the stage who was receiving medical attention.

Before this point, Travis said he recalled seeing lights in the crowd but could not tell what was going on ... so he asked folks in the crowd to put up a middle finger if they were fine and that was the overwhelming response ... so he thought everything was good.

Play video content 11/5/21 TMZ.com

Travis told police he was on the elevated platform for about two or three songs, when he saw someone waving their hands at him near the stage ... and that's when he told the crowd to back up and get medical attention to the area.

Play video content 11/5/21 TikTok/@cpvris_

For the rest of his time on the elevated platform, Travis said he was in a "trance" going through his performance and getting into the music ... and that there wasn't a "high commotion" in the crowd.

When Drake was onstage, the report said a security guard tried to get two members of Travis' team to stop the show in the middle of the set, but was denied and told Drake needed to finish.

Play video content 11/5/21 TMZ.com

Travis told police he was told "Yo, this is gonna have to be like the last song," when Drake was performing ... but he says he was not told there was an emergency.

When Drake finished, Travis says he was told in his earpiece ... "Yo Trav, you got to wrap it up, it's getting kinda hectic out there." Travis says there was no mention of the situation's severity.

Play video content 11/5/21 Adekunle Adetomiwa/@Kun.Lens

Travis told police he was first told something happened at the concert when he got back to his trailer, when a friend told him a concertgoer was getting CPR. Travis says he thought only one person was in trouble, but was later informed that two people needed CPR and that's when he started to question what was going on.

It was not until Travis got home, around 2 AM or 3 AM, that he says he learned about the number of people who died at Astroworld.

In total, 10 people died and dozens were injured ... and now Travis is facing civil lawsuits, though he will not face criminal charges.

Play video content 11/7/21