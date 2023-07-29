New Body Cam Video Shows Ohio Bank Burglar Caught in the Act

Play video content

Things didn't work out as planned for a suspected bank burglar in Ohio ... he came crashing down from a ceiling as cops surrounded him with their guns drawn, and it was all caught on film.

Police body cam footage, obtained by NBC News, caught every dramatic moment outside Federal Credit Union in Huron, about 50 miles west of Cleveland, in the early morning hours Wednesday.

In the shocking video, Tristan Heidl is at first obscured from view as he tries to push open a door hatch from inside the roof in the bank's drive-thru area.

Little does Heidl know, officers already responded to an alarm that got tripped and were standing nearby waiting for him to make his appearance.

Pretty soon, the hatch door flies open, and Heidl drops down into a garbage bin.

The cops rush up to him, aiming their guns at his head while screaming for him to get on the ground.