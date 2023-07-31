Erykah Badu Insinuates Beyoncé's Stealing Her Tour Looks

Beyoncé and Erykah Badu are both blazing across the country this summer on tours … but one R&B star seems to think the other is watching her wardrobe too closely, and jocking her style!!!

On Monday, Erykah fired shots directly from Mama's gun ... showing Beyoncé onstage during her "Renaissance" tour, and followed up with another of herself in order to highlight how similar their fits were -- especially the high-top wicked witch-style hats.

EB peppered the post with a touch of shade in the caption, "I guess I'm everybody stylist" ... making it clear she thinks Beyoncé's stolen her look.

Both iconic artists have been rocking hats throughout large periods of their careers and haven't drawn many comparisons, with Bey dominating the music industry's pop pyramids with the most Grammys ever ... and Erykah widely being considered a pioneer of modern R&B.

Many fans feel EB's comments were giving petty, and think she has a bit more explaining to do before she can wage a legitimate beef with the Beyhive!!!

