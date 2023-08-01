Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers Accused Of Betting On Own Team

Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers is being accused of betting on multiple school sporting events -- including a 2021 football game -- and now, his NCAA eligibility is in jeopardy.

The allegations are laid out in a criminal complaint obtained by the Des Moines Register ... which claims a DraftKings account controlled by Dekkers executed more than 350 wagers totaling "over $2,799."

26 of those wagers, according to the complaint, were related to Iowa State sporting events ... and one was the Cyclones' home matchup against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in 2021, in which Dekkers' team won 24-21.

Dekkers -- who started under center for the Cyclones in 2022 -- did not play in the game ... as he was the backup at the time.

The outlet reports the Story County Attorney's Office is charging Dekkers with tampering with records related to the Iowa division of criminal investigation's probe into sports gambling.

It's a major issue for Dekkers -- the NCAA has strict rules against players betting on their own team and school ... and it could result in a permanent ban.

Dekkers threw for more than 3,000 yards, 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions last season ... with the Cyclones going 1-8.