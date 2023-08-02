Rowley In 'Diary Of A Wimpy Kid' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Robert Capron was just 12 years old when he first started playing the role of Rowley -- Greg's charming best friend and immature middle school student -- in the family comedy film "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" back in 2010.

Capron was part of an ensemble which included Zachary Gordon as the shy kid who tends to stretch the truth, Greg, Devon Bostick as the intense and at times aggressive drummer, Rodrick and Alicia Silverstone as the supportive and loving mom who embarrasses the kids, Susan.