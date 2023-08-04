Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'Breaking Bad' Star Mark Margolis Dead at 83

8/4/2023
Mark Margolis -- popular for his roles in "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" as "Tio" Hector Salamanca -- has died.

A statement from his team Friday revealed the actor died at Mt. Sinai Hospital in NYC Thursday after a short illness. Mark's wife and son were at his bedside when he died.

Remembering Mark Margolis
"Breaking Bad" fans will know Margolis as Hector Salamanca on the show -- the silent and wheelchair-bound drug lord who could only use a bell to communicate.

Margolis was praised for the role, and Nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series in 2012. Mark also played Salamanca in "Better Call Saul."

While he seemingly left his biggest mark on television, Mark's career spanned several decades -- with roles in "Scarface," "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" and "Black Swan."

Mark is survived by his wife, Jacqueline -- who he was married to for 61 years -- his son Morgan, Morgan's wife Heide and his three grandsons.

He was 83.

RIP

