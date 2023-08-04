Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Taken Into Custody After NYC Giveaway Chaos

Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat took to the streets of NYC, hoping to put on a huge giveaway ... but it resulted in all-out pandemonium, and him getting hauled off by cops.

It all went down at Union Square Park on Friday, where Kai and fellow streamer Fanum said they were giving away things like PS5 consoles and gift cards. The whole thing was set to start at 4 PM, but the mayhem broke out around 3:30.

The NYPD said thousands of people were at Union Square, and officers flocked to the scene in an attempt to break up the gigantic crowd. Kai and other people in the crowd were taken into custody at some point during the mess.

The NYPD was on scene to disperse the crowd and warned of mass transit disruptions and traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/qZhbM2MpOE — BoreCure (@CureBore) August 4, 2023 @CureBore

Clips from inside the madness have been circulating online, showing people getting attacked, garbage flying, and even some folks on top of a gazebo. It looks like a majority of the people in the swarm are pretty young, too.

For those unaware, Kai is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch, garnering 6.5M on the platform -- and another 5.5M on Instagram alone.