Travis Scott Draws Massive Crowd at WeHo Newsstand for New Magazine Launch
Travis Scott Cactus Jack Does it Again ... Huge Crowd at WeHo Pop-Up!!!
2/23/2021 4:31 PM PT
Travis Scott's whipped up another frenzy over the launch of one of his new projects ... this time it went down in front of a newsstand.
The rapper surprised fans Tuesday by announcing a pop-up shop in WeHo to promote his new "i-D Magazine." As you can see ... it drew a HUGE crowd clamoring to see him, and maybe get an autograph.
Eventually, Travis had to be escorted from his excited fans by security to his getaway ride ... but not before hyping them up one more time.
The shop was apparently selling limited edition Cactus Jack merch to go with the 'Utopia Issue' magazine collab with Spike Jonze and Robert Rodriguez.
As you may recall ... Travis was promoting another one of his Cactus Jack projects -- a combo meal at McDonald's -- back in September when he drew another massive crowd that nearly mobbed him before he was whisked away.
He was ultimately fined a couple hundred bucks for that incident -- which was clearly not COVID-safe -- and it looks like he was willing to risk getting into more trouble to pull off this WeHo stunt.