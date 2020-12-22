Travis Scott Gives Back to Hometown with Holiday Toy Drive for Kids

Travis Scott is making sure kids in his old neighborhood have a safe and happy holiday ... hooking them up with toys, Christmas trees, food and more.

His Travis Scott x Cactus Jack Foundation held a holiday toy drive Tuesday at Sunnyside Park in Houston -- where Travis grew up -- giving away 2,000 toys to 1,000 elementary school students.

Travis' foundation really put the "drive" in toy drive. In order to keep it COVID-safe ... families, residents and school teachers drove through for the free toys, food, blankets, PPE gear and yes, even Christmas trees.

Sounds like no expense was spared ... the toys were from Mattel, and local celeb hot spot Turkey Leg Hut provided the free grub. Travis also had a special little helper, Stormi was there to make sure things were running without a hitch.

2,000 folks chowed down on the grub ... Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Reps. Al Green and Sheila Jackson attended, along with a couple City Council members.