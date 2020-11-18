Travis Scott Launches Cactus Jack Foundation, Offers HBCU Scholarships

Exclusive

Travis Scott wants to make sure he not only gives back to his community, but helps to put kids on a track for future success -- and he plans to do both through his own nonprofit.

Trav just launched The Cactus Jack Foundation ... and its first order of business is rolling out the Waymon Webster Scholarship, named after his grandad -- who's an HBCU alum.

In light of that, this scholarship is going to be exclusively available to students currently enrolled in a handful of HBCUs -- namely, Morehouse College, Howard University, Texas Southern University, Grambling State University (where his mom went) and Prairie View A&M University ... that's his grandfather's old stomping grounds.

The scholarship will cover tuition costs for students who are facing financial hardship and who are affected by the pandemic -- Travis will handpick the recipients.

Travis tells TMZ ... "My grandfather wanted me to take it all the way through college, I feel there is a power in education so to be able to give someone the opportunity to fulfill that dream as my papa thought for me is amazing."

The rapper dropped out of the University of Texas as a sophomore to pursue his music career, but he clearly still sees the value in higher education.