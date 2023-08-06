Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Behind this smiling snapshot is a New York native who is here to remind you there is a tunnel under Ocean Blvd. Get ready to grin from ear to ear, because ... ain't no "Summertime Sadness" when listening to this songstress' vocals!

This alternative pop singer-songwriter has made music for popular Hollywood movies including, "The Great Gatsby" with Leonardo DiCaprio and "Maleficent" with Angelina Jolie.

Tonight, she'll be joining performers like Red Hot Chili Peppers and Louis The Child at Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival in Grant Park.