New Loch Ness Monster Search Begins in Earnest, Volunteers Wanted

The Loch Ness Monster's days of hiding might soon be over -- 'cause a group of enthusiasts say they're ready to find this elusive beast once and for all ... but they need a hand.

The Loch Ness Centre in Drumnadrochit is teaming up with a volunteer research group called Loch Ness Exploration -- and together, they're organizing what they call a massive effort to track down the famed mythical creature ... who's rumored to inhabit the local loch.

It might sound silly ... but these folks are legit planning to scour the massive body of water for ol' Nessie, which has been described as a long-necked dinosaur that supposedly still exists ... with reported sightings dating back decades from people claiming to have seen it.

In this latest search -- the biggest one since the early '70s, according to LNC -- the two groups are said to be trotting out a lot of state-of-the-art equipment to conduct their work.

That includes ... thermal drones, infrared cameras, and a hydrophone, among other devices, which will be used over the course of two days between Aug. 26 and 27. Of course, they're also inviting fellow "monster hunters" to join in on the fun extremely serious expedition.

Any normies that wanna get in on this will apparently be stationed at various land posts and given instructions on how to use the gear, what to look for ... and how to document any sightings. And yes, for an extra fee -- tourists can also book boat trips during this weekend as well for a chance to listen for sonar sounds in the actual loch as the search is underway.

Like we said ... it might seem fantastical, but it appears these folks are dead set on finding something. Considering a fairly convincing recent sighting just a couple years ago -- the original video of which, BTW, has mysteriously vanished since 👀 -- maybe they'll succeed.