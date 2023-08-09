Akademiks Rips Erykah Badu for Interview 5 Years Ago, 'I'll S*** On Your Legacy'

All You Do Is Sleep With Rappers!!!

DJ Akademiks apparently still has lingering trauma from interviewing Erykah Badu 5 years ago ... which all spilled out, with much acidity, while discussing the Tory Lanez case on his live stream.

After a commenter called upon Badu to work "her magic" on Ak for his involvement in the Tory trial, Ak exploded with disdain for the R&B songstress, harkening back to their 2018 encounter on "Everyday Struggle" when Badu said he looked like the mouse from "Tom & Jerry."

Ak made it clear the moment still bothers him and roasted Badu for having children with 3 different rappers -- Outkast's André 3000, The D.O.C. and Jay Electronica -- and vowed he'll never let up off the throttle.

When another commenter suggested Badu was just joking, Ak claimed his disrespectful barbs were jokes as well. He says he bottled in the pain for 5 years, after having a tarnished experience of being treated like a stepstool.

My Sunday piece looks at the history of the false DNA evidence claims in Lanez’s case, from DJ @Akademiks to Casey Anthony’s defense expert. https://t.co/iW4mW0rSX7 — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 7, 2023 @meghanncuniff

Ak was initially triggered by reporter Meghann Cuniff revealing a judge declared Tory was passing him information in the case, a claim Adademiks is denying.