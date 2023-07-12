Akademiks Says Rappers Are Losing to Afrobeats After Seeing Burna Boy Live

Akademiks is putting hip hop artists on notice that their live shows pale in comparison to the Afrobeats movement after he witnessed the magic for himself!!!

Burna Boy made history as the first African artist to sell out a U.S. stadium when he headlined New York's 41,800-capacity Citi Field on July 8.

Ak was in the building for last weekend's show, and marveled at Burna's attention to detail and instrumentation and warned rappers they have to step up their game.

Afrobeats' popularity has grown immensely ... jumping 11.5 billion streams since 2017 and Ak projects rap will continue to be buried due to low-vibrational performances.

Ak argued that wild and crazy fans at a show doesn't mean it's good ... and scolded artists for letting their entourages clog up the stage as well as rapping over their pre-recorded vocals.

On the rapper side, Ak gave Kendrick Lamar his props but that's where it stopped and the podcaster compared much of today's rap concerts to bad karaoke!!!

Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert and many more will have the opp to prove Ak wrong when Rolling Loud Miami rolls around this weekend.