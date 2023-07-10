Ski Mask The Slump God Fan Slams to Ground in Failed Stage Dive

Play video content

Ski Mask The Slump God's set during a music festival in Switzerland was the energy boost one fan needed to attempt a dangerous stage dive -- one that totally failed in spectacular, and painful, fashion!

Sometimes a safety net comes in handy, as the Florida rapper observed while performing at Openair Frauenfeld Fest this weekend. He totally fired up the crowd with his classic Juice Wrld collab "Nuketown."

The energy inspired a fan to jump onto the stage in preparation for an ill-advised, head-first stage dive.

Folks in the crowd tried to wave him off from pulling the stunt ... as he tried to time the leap on a countdown for the beat drop.

Problem is, no one in the audience lifted a finger to catch him and the poor concert rager slammed to the ground like a spiked football ... but with far less bounce.

A concerned Ski Mask tried to ask folks in the mosh pit about the stage jumper's condition ... but they were all too busy recording the guy with their phones.