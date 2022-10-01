Ski Mask the Slump God Talks Pnb Rock Murder Arrests, Still Wearing Bling
Ski Mask the Slump God L.A.'s Crazy, But I'm Still Iced Out!!! Gotta Move Cautiously
10/1/2022 12:30 AM PT
You can count Ski Mask the Slump God among the rappers who won't stop wearing iced-out chains and jewelry after PnB Rock's murder, but he's taking some precautions and relying on good energy!!!
TMZ Hip Hop chopped it up with Ski Mask Thursday at LAX and asked about his massive chain inspired by the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! manga card game ... which he shamelessly wears while being searched by TSA.
The piece is modeled after a Millenium Puzzle and opens up to reveal his name engraved on a diamond-encrusted globe -- it's nothing short of insane, and totally conspicuous.
Ski Mask says he leaves on all his bling and rings through TSA searches, simply because it'll take too long to put them back on!!!
Roddy Ricch Begs 'Nightmare' L.A. to Stop Violence After PnB Rock Murder
That being said, the Florida rapper definitely has thoughts on this week's arrests in the PnB case, he and echoes the recent remarks of Roddy Ricch and DJ Drama that L.A. is a dangerous place.
While he's aware of the violence, Ski Mask says keeping good energy typically prevents altercations in his circle ... and he also avoids most trouble by simply not going out at all!
TMZ broke the story earlier this week ... a father and son duo were arrested and charged with PnB's Sept. 12 murder at a Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
Rapper PnB Rock Dead at 30 After Shooting at Roscoe's
Of course, Ski Mask went through a similar tragedy when his close friend XXXTENTACION was shot and killed in 2018.
The "Nuketown" rapper also reacted to LAPD busting the alleged shooter's stepmother for aiding and abetting. That nugget was news to Ski Mask, and he has strong feelings about it.