Father and Son Charged with Murder in PnB Rock Shooting

A father and son have both been charged with murder in the shooting death of rapper PnB Rock.

L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón made the announcement Thursday, saying Freddie Lee Trone and his 17-year-old son were both charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery as well as two counts of second-degree robbery.

Freddie Lee Trone is still on the run from authorities.

Shauntel Trone, the 17-year-old's stepmother was also charged in connection to the murder with one count of accessory after the fact.

TMZ broke the story, PnB was killed inside a Los Angeles Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles restaurant earlier this month as he sat and ate with his girlfriend.

Law enforcement sources tell us Freddie Lee Trone and his son were already in the parking lot when PnB arrived at the restaurant. We're told the 17-year-old is the alleged shooter, and Freddie was the getaway driver. Our sources say they burned the vehicle after the murder.