DJ Drama Blames the Streets, Not PnB Rock's GF for His Murder

Play video content TMZ.com

PnB Rock's cold-blooded murder isn't sitting well with the hip-hop community -- just ask DJ Drama, who's especially feeling the pain, because he worked with his fellow Philly rap native as he was on the come-up.

The 'Gangsta Grillz' creator's dropping a PSA, of sorts, about the ongoing debate about PnB's girlfriend -- and mother of his 2 children -- being culpable for his robbery and murder.

Play video content

As we first reported ... the "Selfish" rapper was eating inside a Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in South L.A. when Steph Sibounheuang posted a pic with their location -- but Drama says that's irrelevant at this point in time.

Police sources tell TMZ there's no evidence the shooting was prompted by a social media post, and Drama tells TMZ Hip Hop ... everyone reacting to PnB's murder shouldn't be making Steph feel any worse than she already is, and instead, should try to uplift her.

Drama points to the wavering economy, and what it means for Black people's financial opportunities -- he believes that's one of the many reasons the cycle of violence continues.

He says cities like Atlanta, New York and Chicago are just as crime-ridden as L.A. ... and rappers with something to lose should start traveling with more vigilance.

Upon their first meeting, Drama says he and PnB immediately made a musical connection through their mutual partnerships at Atlantic Records and their Philly upbringing.

They both linked with Fetty Wap for the 2016 mixtape "Money Hoes and Flows," and Drama recruited PnB once again for his 2019 single "Nasty" ... along with Moneybagg Yo.